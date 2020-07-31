Penfield woman receives threats after putting up BLM sign: ‘We won’t be nice the next time’

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A Penfield woman woke to a bags of rocks and a threatening note on her property Monday morning.

The reason? She put a Black Lives Matter sign in her yard, but she says the threat is actually having the opposite effect.

“I saw something at the end of the driveway, and I went down to see what it was and it was a plastic bag with a note and a bunch of rocks,” said Lynne Acquafondata.

The note said: “Your signs are offensive to many in our neighborhood. Please take them down. We won’t be nice next time.”

“So, that combined with the bag of rocks really felt like a threat to me. I know my neighbors. I don’t know anyone in my neighborhood like that,” Acquafondata said

And neighbors around Acquafondata have recently started adding BLM signs to their yards or moving them to more prominent positions. They say they not only support the Black Lives Matter cause, they also stand with her.

“Having a neighbor being threatened nobody appreciates. So, everybody wants to support Lynn,” said neighbor Sam Montello.

“They’re not seeing what the message is behind it, which is a lot of people who have been oppressed for years asking for equality,” says Cindy Harrison.

Acquafondata says the movement for real change in the community, in the county, can start with something as simple as putting a sign in a yard. She says she and her neighbors won’t be intimidated. The message of Black Lives Matter too important to ignore.

“It’s such a small thing that we’re doing in comparison to what other people have done to overthrow racism and prejudice in this country.”

Acquafondata did speak with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on the threat.

Officials said if anyone else gets something like this, contact them so they can file a report and keep an eye out.