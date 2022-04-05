ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nurses at Rochester General Hospital are planning to unionize, hoping for better pay, better staffing, and consistent retention. However, while their efforts to form are still underway, Rochester Regional Health is not on board.

Lisa Coulombe has been a nurse for 20 years and a nurse at Rochester General for 7 years. Right now, she works in RGH’s Interventional Radiology department.

“When I started here, about seven years ago, I worked in a unit and everybody was happy. I was proud of the care that I gave. I could help the other nurses and that’s different now,” Coulombe said.

Nurses from Rochester General Hospital are citing bad wages, lack of staffing, and low retention as reasons behind their efforts to unionize. Medical ICU nurse Nate Ontiveros said this effort has been a long time coming.

“It’s been something that we’ve been working on for quite a while,” Ontiveros said, “Over the last two years, during the pandemic, we watched a lot of strain be placed on nurses and other frontline workers. And we feel that coming together as a union is a great way to help protect us moving forward, and ensure that this is a place as part of a community in the city that we care about, where we can provide the best care to our patients.”

Jessica Vergara has been a nurse in the surgical ICU for 8 years and a nurse at RGH for 12 years total. She said she has seen the tides turn and it’s time nurses have a seat at the table with management.

“A lot of the decisions being made directly affect us. So, if we don’t have a seat at the table, management and the people making those decisions, don’t actually know exactly how it is going to affect us,” Vergara said, “If you’re not doing the job, you don’t really know what’s going on.”

Erin Murphy is a registered nurse in RGH’s emergency department and plans on voting ‘yes’ to unionize.

“Experienced nurses aren’t going to stay when there are brand new nurses making more than them. And those are things that we’re seeing, so we want to make it better. We care about each other,” Murphy said.

Murphy said along with staffing issues come patient ratio issues meaning there isn’t always adequate staffing among nurses to take care of patients to the extent they would like to.

“As nurses, we’re the ones on the ground. We know how to make that better. If you pay nurses better, you have more nurses. If you have more nurses, it’s safer and more nurses will want to work there. It just kind of snowballs and it feels like nobody’s listening to those things,” Murphy said, “If we can make nurses happier, if we can help nurses to feel safer, than our community is safer.”

In response to unionization efforts, Rochester Regional Health released this statement,

“We’re aware of union organizing activity at Rochester General Hospital by the Northeast Nurses Association (NENA). We strongly believe that a union is not in the best interest of our employees, our patients or the communities we serve. Although we respect our employees’ right to choose whether or not to be represented by a union, it is our position that it is in the best interest of Rochester General Hospital and our employees to maintain direct one-to-one relationships that are free from third party intervention. We believe that we have an obligation to inform our employees of their choices and our opinions regarding unionization of the workforce. Rochester Regional Health provides employees with competitive wage and benefit packages. In addition, Rochester Regional Health provides safe working conditions, open two-way communications, policies that promote a fair and respectful work environment, and the opportunity for employees to develop and enhance their skills. We are committed to working with our leaders and employees in an effort to educate them on all of the facts about joining a union.”

The group has not filed yet for an election to be considered a legitimate union. As of Tuesday, they are working on getting more support throughout the hospital before doing so.

For background, Rochester does have unionized hospitals. According to the New York State nurses association, 1199SEIU represents some Strong Memorial workers and CSEA represents some nurses and other healthcare workers at a long-term care facility.

The New York State Nurses Association released this statement,