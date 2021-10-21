‘We train for it’: Rochester Police Chief on two police chases happening hours apart

ROCHESTER, N.Y (WROC) — A chaotic day has ended for Rochester Police and their partnering agencies as authorities went through two police chases and a shootout when trying to apprehend wanted suspects for murder and possession of illegal weapons.

The best news to come out of all this Adam was no one was injured but today’s events do highlight the trouble on the streets of Rochester and the desire to bring it to an end.

“This is yet another example of the dangers our police officers in Rochester’s face,” Interim Chief David Smith said.

The mayhem began right before 1:00 pm as an RPD (Rochester Police Department) tactical unit located 36-year-old Nicholas DeLeon rode with a relative in a car on Ave. D, but as officers attempted to stop them, police say the driver sped off while DeLeon shot at the patrol cars.

“We do train for such an event,” Interim Chief Smith explained. “Long ago in my career when I was an officer it also happened to me when I was in a vehicle. It is pretty intense, but we train for it.”

Police fired back and eventually got the car to stop, taking both suspects into custody without anyone getting hurt.

Then, more trouble over on Lyell Ave. U.S Marshals along with local authorities located a man wanted for a shooting, gun charge, and parole violation. A separate incident, but also ended with a chase the suspect’s car eventually crashing on Carter St.

“This is the second day in a row where we have attempted to take a violent offender off the street,” U.S Marshal Charles Salina told us. “And they chose to drive off and engage us in a high-speed pursuit. Fortunately, we were able to successfully arrest him.”

Police claim these incidents do not signal an ongoing threat to the community at large, but police say they are linked to a larger problem that of unlicensed guns being trafficked through Rochester.

“I did just meet with some of our partners on the federal side last night concerning another new initiative that I hope to start,” Interim Chief Smith said. “But it is too early in the planning stage to discuss it currently.”

Since taking over the Rochester Police Department Chief David Smith added he has met daily with the mayor and members of the City Council about going forward protecting the city adding we need to stop taking a step backward every time we move forward with guns and criminals taken off the streets.

