‘We need help’: Local hospital talks emergency room overflows across the region

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — When it comes to the emergency department patient overflows across the region, Michael Stapleton with UR Medicine/Thompson Health in Canandaigua says it’s serious.

“This isn’t sustainable over the long-term. We need help,” he says.

Stapleton says there are various issues at play when it comes to bed space: COVID-19 still circulating, patients who put off care during the pandemic, and are now much sicker, and a lack of nursing home beds in the community.

“So out of the 107 patients I have, 20 of them are stable. They no longer need acute care but we can find them a nursing home bed,” he says.

Stapleton also says in all of this, some referrals are going out up to 100 miles for care. “So this is a big challenge we’re all facing right now, and there’s just a multitude of things happening,” he says.

Another piece to this he says are the vaccine mandates. “There’s no hospital in this community that could afford to lose more people, whether you’re talking about a hospital or a nursing home,” he says.

Stapleton says many agree the work staff are doing across the region is incredible. “They’re coming in day in and day out, taking care of their community, working side by side with their co-workers…”

A part of the solution to this Stapleton says— is for more people to get vaccinated. “The vast majority– the very strong majority of patients in our hospitals right now with COVID are unvaccinated,’ he says.

Also, he’s asking the public’s patience. If you’re seriously ill, you’ll get taken care of right away. If not, it might be a wait. “We will see you… but we just might not be able to see you as fast as we can,” he says.