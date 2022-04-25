ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While the Rochester continues to see a high rate of violence, city officials are working to nail down a new police chief.

Rochester Police are getting a lot of calls; between a 10-year old girl shot through the walls of her grandmother’s house Saturday morning, to the city’s 23rd homicide Sunday night.

Evans says innocent individuals are getting caught up in a vicious cycle.

“One of the things we want to get ahead of is stopping disputes before they happen, many of almost every single incident we see, all tied to another incident that happened before that,” he said.

At this time, the candidate pool is dwindling down quickly for a new chief.

“We are searching, we have a core group of candidates that we’re looking at,” said Evans.

In the meantime, city leaders have been going over input from the community, in the form of surveys and public information sessions.

The mayor is also hand-picking an interview panel to help with screening, but no details have been announced on what it will consist of.

Groups like the Rochester Police Accountability Board are asking for a say in the selection.

The PAB says in a letter to the mayor, they’ve spoken with the executive consultant for the search, who agrees their representation matters.

At this time, the city says applications are being reviewed from across the country, within the department and outside the department.

“We are getting close to narrowing down on individuals from the larger pool, that we want to come to Rochester to help us lead out city,” said Evans.

Applications are currently closed.

The Rochester Police Department itself is not involved in the selection process, in any way.