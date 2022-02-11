ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The idea of a sober-bar may be new to you, but it’s actually a growing trend nationwide. One local couple is making their own mark, as the first sober bar in the area.

When Meg Hartman’s husband quit drinking a few years ago, it was an adjustment for the two of them. Alcohol, was always a part of a night out on the town – until it didn’t have to be.

Instead, they started going to coffee shops more, or bars with mock-tails on the menu.

“Started thinking about, ‘wouldn’t it be great if it was not a coffee house, wasn’t a bar that offered mock-tails, but an actual sober space where we can go have sophisticated nonalcoholic options?” Hartman said.

For over a year, this was a thought in the couple’s mind, and it eventually grew into a reality.

“We kept thinking wouldn’t it be great if someone did this, and then no one did it, and we finally said let’s just try it,” she said.

The two started a pop-up with no bartending or hospitality experience – just hiring other local bartenders, and learning their own skills along their way. It was challenging, but Hartman says help from other local business owners, and her background in marketing helped the process.

“I’m a professor [in marketing]. Before I was a professor I oversaw web and social media for nine years.”

And even with the mistakes that come with trying something new, the community welcomed it with open arms.

“People want to know that. People connect with people who are honest about their experience and their work.”

Hartman says it doesn’t matter if you’re living sober or not – the purpose transcends that. It’s about connecting with people.

“Someone commented at our last event, ‘I’ve been waiting 30 years for something like this,’ and it made me tear up,” she said. “You can be present with the people you are with, you can make memories, you can remember the memories of the people that you’re with.”

The couple is looking to expand into an official brick-and-mortar someday. They’ll be moving into The Commissary for a temporary pop-up space in March.

For their next pop-up, you can catch them at Katboocha on Saturday, for a Valentine’s Day themed-event. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m.