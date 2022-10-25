ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester International Academy (RIA) took advantage of United Nations Day on Monday to celebrate the cultures of all its students.

United Nations Day marks the day the UN was formed over 75 years ago with the goal of maintaining international peace.

RIA is a school within the Rochester City School District made up solely of students new to the United States. To observe UN Day on Monday, school officials invited students to dress in the traditional clothes of their home countries to both celebrate and spread the wealth!

RIA principal Mary Andrecolich-Montesano-Diaz said taking the time to honor the cultures of her students is important to her and it’s also what makes RIA unique.

“We hope for global unity and peace around the world. At RIA, I’ve always said ‘if the world could be like RIA’ because we’re all like family. We have many different cultures. We talk about unity and how important it is to respect other cultures and so that’s what we are doing today,” Andrecolich-Montesano-Diaz said. “All of my students and brand new to the country and it’s really important for them to remember their culture and on this day, United Nations day, it gives them an opportunity to show off and be proud of their culture and we start with clothing but that’s not the only part of the culture, we celebrate all parts of who they are. We welcome them.”

RIA also holds monthly town hall meetings in students family’s first languages to make sure parents are included in their child’s education regardless of the language they speak.