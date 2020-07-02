WCSO: One man fighting for his life after assisting in Sodus Point water rescue

SODUS POINT, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials say one man is in the hospital, fighting for his life after he attempted to help save a few women at Sodus Point Thursday afternoon.

They say three women were in the waves.

Witnesses say about a dozen civilians jumped into the water to help the women out. WCSO says one of those good samaritans who jumped in to help is now in the hospital fighting for his life.

The women were also taken to the hospital.

“So we pulled up to come to the beach and there was this kid possibly an older adult on this white raft and the waves were kind of crazy and there was a boat riding out there they got smacked off the raft and they smacked their heads,” said Carzell Kemp, a witness.

WCSO says there is no swimming allowed at Sodus Point, and there are no lifeguards on duty.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.