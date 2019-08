ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a career in broadcasting spanning 51 years, WBEE’s Steve Hausmann is retiring.

Hausmann announced his retirement Monday morning on the BEE Morning Coffee Club which he co-hosts. Hausmann was originally from Boston and moved to Rochester in 1987.

His roles varied, which included a weekend sports anchor, but he ended up at WBEE in 2001. His last day will be August 30.