Wayne County woman killed in ATV crash in Lewis County

JULY PRECIPITATION: 1.94"SUMMER PRECIPITATION: 5.88"SUNDAY SUNRISE: 5:38 AMSUNDAY SUNSET: 8:52 PM

The rain showers are tapering off and skies are slowly starting to clear. Many areas across Western New York saw over an inch of rain from the storms that rolled through. The humid air mass in place will slowly erode away through this evening and there may even be some nice clearing as we head into the overnight. Skies continue their clearing trend on Sunday and the sun will be a welcomed sign of what is to come for the beginning of the work week. Afternoon highs will be in the mid and upper 70s for a nice early July day.The only caveat to this is flood concerns for those along Lake Ontario. As the cold front moves out this evening, a northeast wind will pick up steam through early Sunday morning making for some big waves 4-6 feet along the shores of Lake Ontario. Water levels are still just a few inches away from the record highs set earlier this year and some flood concern is warranted with the wave action. Lake shore flood warnings last through Sunday at 2 pm.Skies remain clear Sunday night and it will be a good evening to open windows and let in some fresh air. Overnight lows drop to the mid 50s under mostly clear skies. Another round of sunshine is on tap for Monday with highs not moving much away from the mid 70s. The dominating surface high across not only the Great Lakes but the Northeast as well will hold through Tuesday and allow for some warmer air to return for Western New York. Humidity starts to increase Tuesday with temperatures getting into the mid 80s. The next chance for rain showers will come on Wednesday as we get into the upper 80s with a muggy air mass returning. Those rain showers will revolve around daytime heating. Rain showers for Thursday and Friday will be associated with a cold front that could bring some storms. Skies should clear out by next weekend.