Wayne County woman finds unknown body in her pickup truck

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WROC) — Sheriff’s deputies from Niagara, Monroe and Wayne Counties are working to unravel a mystery surrounding the discovery of a body in the back of a woman’s pickup truck.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found just after 11 a.m. on Friday in the parking lot of a Tops store located on Lockport-Olcott Road in the Town of Newfane.

The sheriff’s office says the woman left Wayne County Friday morning on a trip to Niagara County. She traveled through Monroe County and Orleans County before stopping at the Tops store in Newfane, north of Lockport.

They say she opened the tailgate of her truck to put groceries in the bed and that’s when she found the body. Police say the woman did not know the man and they have not yet been able to identify him.

The body was taken to Erie County Medical Center for an autopsy by a county coroner.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau and Crime Scene Identification Unit are assisting in the investigation.