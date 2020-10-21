Wayne County tomato greenhouse begins a 35 acre expansion

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – A major expansion has begun in Wayne County that will help provide more food to local grocery stores. the food we are talking about is tomatoes. Acres of them grown in a greenhouse tucked away off 104 in Ontario.

“These 25 acres, we can produce 10-20 times more than what they can produce in a field,” said James Williams, Marketing manager at Intergrow. “We can lift the plants up away from the ground, keep them away from any pests or water, microbes, soil that might be on the ground.”

The system is a nearly closed loop that produces tomatoes year-round and delivers to grocery stores and distributors.

Tucked away on 104 in Ontario (Wayne County) is @IntergrowGrnHs that is in the middle of nearly tripling in size. I got a tour of the facility today. Watch at 5:30 on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/gVptiXXyHs — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) October 21, 2020

“Our footprint is kind of from here to Maine down to Baltimore, and over to Chicago.” The growth on this property is based on increased demand for tomatoes. The foundation is being put in this fall.

Ontario Town Supervisor Frank Robusto says while there have been some complaints of lights, the majority of homeowners see the benefit of over 300 jobs, tax revenue, and food.

The amount of food will push over a million pounds every year. The ten-acre expansion will be done fall 2021 with another 25 acres to be completed by 2023.