Wayne County teen flown to hospital after being struck by car

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18 year old was flown via Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the Town of Lyons Saturday night.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports Allen Harper, age 50, of Clyde was traveling westbound on State Route 31 when he struck Tyler Parsons, age 18, of Palmyra. Parsons was walking on the north shoulder of the road heading westbound wearing dark clothes.

Parsons was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated for leg and head injuries.

The investigation into the crash is currently ongoing.

