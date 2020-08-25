Wayne County officials searching for missing man

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff is investigating a missing/endangered person from the Village of Red Creek.

51-year-old Eric W. Slack, of 6745 South Street, was last seen on August 4 at around 11 a.m. “He was walking on State Route 104 near South Street in the Village of Red Creek,” officials wrote in a statement.

Anyone with information about Slack’s whereabouts is asked to call Wayne County 911 at 315-946-9711.

