Wayne County rules when it comes to apples

Apple season is here. That means big things for Wayne County, the number one apple producing county in the state. Picking will go on intensely through the end of October. “This is very early,” said fifth-generation farmer Zack Debadts that helps run lake breeze fruit farm in Wayne County. “This is the first real variety that we’re picking.”

The autumn crisp variety is the first picked. He says these Cornell designed apples resist browning and get harvested first.

“You can cook with it, you can slice it, you can eat it just as fresh,” said Debadts. Next, apples are inspected for bruises. If the load looks good, It is off to the fridge.

The facility sees apples from nearly 100 farms across Wayne County and surrounding areas, storing them up to a year or more.

“We’re basically putting apples into a coma. It’s super healthy. They taste better coming out.” Apples may spend only a minute before getting shipped out or remain for over a year in perfectly controlled containers. These get oxygen reduced significantly to preserve the apple. The ones on the tree though will not last much longer into winter, so they need to come down. “We’d like to get done Halloween night, that’s ideal, but we’ve gone all the way until Thanksgiving.”

Once in the crate and ready, these apples journey from here as far west as Michigan and as far south to the Carolinas, continuing to spread a taste of Wayne County.