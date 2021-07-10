Wayne County resident hospitalized with life-threating injuries after being struck by train

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported to the area of Maple Avenue and Division Street in the Town of Palmyra Friday night, to the scene of a pedestrian struck by a train.

Cheryl E. Daly, 63, resident of Palmyra was reportedly laying on rail road tracks when she got hit by an East Bound CSX freight train, according to police. The victim was located underneath the train and was removed from the tracks by law enforcement.

Daly suffered from a double amputation of both feet, multiple contusions and abrasions. She was transported to the Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials of Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the incident as causes are yet to be found.