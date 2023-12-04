ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In just a few days, a new ambulance service will take over operations in Wyoming County and will be replacing the current provider, Monroe Ambulance.

This comes amid ongoing concerns over staffing, prompting community leaders to go in a new direction. Creating their own ambulance service, which they say, will provide proper coverage for Wyoming County residents.

Officials say in the last ten years the number of EMS workers in the County has decreased by nine percent, a problem only worsened by the pandemic. Rachel Weaver, with Monroe Ambulance, says this decision is bittersweet.