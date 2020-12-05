Wayne County offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Lyons

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) – Residents in Wayne County looking to get tested for the coronavirus can take part in Wayne County Public Health’s free drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic on Saturday, December 12, in Lyons.

The testing will be taking place at the Lyons Bus Garage on Clyde Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tests are limited and pre-registration is required. Anyone who is not pre-registered

for a test will not be able to be tested.

“We will provide testing regardless of if you have symptoms or are asymptomatic at the time of your test,” health officials said. “All residents will select an arrival window during the registration process. Residents receiving testing should arrive only within the 30-minute window they have selected, and should not arrive early to their appointment.”

Residents who get tested should plan to quarantine until they receive their results by phone or once they complete a full 24-hour period of quarantine.

Health officials will notify residents within 24 hours by phone if their test result is positive.

Anyone who has a negative test result will not be contacted.

To register for a COVID-19 test click here.