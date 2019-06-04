WAYNE, NY (WROC) - According to Sheriff Barry Virts, "the county and deputies have reached a tentative agreement with the deputies" regarding their contracts with WCSO.

News 8 reported on this issue in April, back when it was starting to pick up steam. An interview with a Teamsters Local 118 member found that a deputy at the Wayne County Sheriff's Office makes "$26 an hour, while nearby Newark police officers make $31.60 per hour; a five dollar difference..." This difference has been hurting the WCSO, Toole said in April.

Now, Sheriff Virts says he hasn't yet been made aware of the newly agreed upon wages, but after months of negotiations, it's a step in the right direction for the Sheriff's Office.