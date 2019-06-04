Wayne County may have finally reached contract agreement with deputies
WAYNE, NY (WROC) - According to Sheriff Barry Virts, "the county and deputies have reached a tentative agreement with the deputies" regarding their contracts with WCSO.
News 8 reported on this issue in April, back when it was starting to pick up steam. An interview with a Teamsters Local 118 member found that a deputy at the Wayne County Sheriff's Office makes "$26 an hour, while nearby Newark police officers make $31.60 per hour; a five dollar difference..." This difference has been hurting the WCSO, Toole said in April.
Now, Sheriff Virts says he hasn't yet been made aware of the newly agreed upon wages, but after months of negotiations, it's a step in the right direction for the Sheriff's Office.
More Stories
-
Girls on the Run of Greater Rochester Hosts Bi-Annual 5K Event
-
Over a thousand toy collectors and enthusiasts attended the Rochester…
-
Monroe County Sheriff's deputies and officers with the Ogden Police…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.