Wayne County man arrested in animal cruelty case after dog is found covered in blood, maggots

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A Town of Lyons resident has been arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Thursday following an investigation into an abused dog.

According to authorities, 51-year-old Calan Lopinto of Wayne County was charged with Failing to Provide Proper Sustenance under New York State law.

Officials located Lopinto’s dog following a complaint to the local animal control. The animal was found with open, draining neck wounds that were saturated in blood and covered in maggots and flies.

In an attempt to receive proper care, he was quickly taken to the Lyons Veterinary Clinic. Unfortunately he was ultimately euthanized due to his condition.

Police say it is alleged that the owner knew of the dog’s condition and failed to seek medical attention.

The 51-year-old was released on an appearance ticket. He is due back in court at a later date.