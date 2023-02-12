ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday the arrest of a Village of Newark man and a Town of Lyons woman following their investigation into allegations of sexual assault against minors, which occurred in 2015.

Deputies announced they arrested 43-year-old Michael A. Akers of South Main St. in the Village of Newark for the charges of sexual abuse in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Also arrested was 35-year-old Tammy L. Akers for two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child, two counts of rape in the first degree, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says it is alleged that between the months of August 2015 and February 2016, both Michael and Tammy Akers acted in concert to sexual abusing two children on multiple separate occasions.

Both were transported to the Wayne County Jail where they were arraigned Saturday evening in CAP court.