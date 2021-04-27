Wayne County judge resigns while under investigation for out-of-court communications

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — A Lyons Town Court judge has resigned while under investigation by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

The commission announced on Tuesday that Larry Hartwell, a Justice of the Lyons Town Court, Wayne County resigned.

In March, Hartwell was made aware that the Commission was investigating complaints alleging that, “he engaged repeatedly in unauthorized ex parte communications and gave the appearance of bias in a small claims matter,” according to a statement from the Commission.

“Judge Hartwell, who left office on April 9, 2021, agreed never to seek or accept judicial office at any time in the future.  The Commission accepted a stipulation to that effect signed by the judge and the Commission’s Administrator and closed its investigation.”

Hartwell — who is not an attorney — had been a Justice of the Lyons Town Court, since 2012. His current term would have expired on Dec. 31, 2023. 

