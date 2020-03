MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews in Wayne County are investigating a massive barn fire that broke out Tuesday evening.

According to investigators, the fire began around 9 p.m. on Canandaigua Road. A portion of the road was closed due to the fire.

There was livestock in the barn, but some of the animals escaped. There is no work yet on any injuries or the cause of the fire.

