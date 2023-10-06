ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wayne County is offering the perfect fall activity for you and your family this weekend.

It’s the county’s 26th annual apple tasting tour, featuring 10 different apple orchards along the trail. At each location along the tour, visitors will have the chance to learn about and sample a variety of apples.

Christine Worth with Wayne County’s tourism department explains while it’s an exciting experience, they look forward to sharing the multi-generational family farming with visitors.

“You realize when you go to each market it’s a little bit different ,and it’s family, so it’s multiple generations,” she said. “So you could have a fourth generation or a fifth generation farm. And it’s great seeing how the younger generation is stepping in, and maybe it’s someone who’s baking on property. You just have a great sense of family.”

This year they’re also offering an apple tasting tour challenge for a chance to win a variety of prizes. The tours go on until October 31st.