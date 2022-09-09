LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — The Wayne County Historical Society announced on Friday they are bringing back their “Old Lyons History and Haunts Walking Tours” for the Fall season.

The weekly tours will begin on October 1 through select nights in October. Each tour will begin at 7 p.m. at 26 Church Street and will last for approximately one-and-a-half hours. Visitors will be led by a guide. The tours will end at the Museum of Wayne County History.

Tour officials said that tickets for the tour can be purchased in advance online or at 26 Church Street before the tour begins. Tickets cost $10 and $5 for children under 12 years old. Officials also encourage those that are interested to make advance reservations.

More information about the tours, as well as tickets, are available on the Wayne County Historical Society’s website.