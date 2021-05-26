Wayne County cancels 2021 fair, replacing with other events

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Organizers with the Wayne County Fair announced this year’s event will not take place.

The fair was originally scheduled for August 9 through August 14 in Palmyra, but organizers say it will not take place in the traditional way.

“The Board of Directors had been working with the Wayne County Department of Health to try and put on the annual Fair but given the New York State current guidelines and not enough time to develop the required sponsorships and donations, the Board made the decision to not have the traditional fair,” organizers said in a statement.

The Board is planning to host the 2022 Wayne County Fair, as a full week, August 8 to 13, 2022 in anticipation that New York is fully open without restrictions.

The Board of Directors did, however, elect to host the following outdoor events:

Playland Amusements will bring rides, food and games August 12 through August 14 and some food vendors will be available to deliver a variety of food items. Plans for 4-H animal events are also in process.

Specific details will be announced during the summer on the Fair’s website.