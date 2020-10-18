Wayne County Apple Tasting Tour draws many to local farms

WAYNE COUNTY (WROC) — The Wayne County Apple Tasting Tour has been going strong for 23 years. While they had to change some things to adapt to the pandemic this year, organizers say the energy is still very alive.

If you’ve attended in past years, you may remember it to work like this: you get a passport, which gets stamped for each stop you visit on the tour, along with a trivia question. In a pre-pandemic world, you would get your passport stamped at a table outside – which may involve waiting in long lines. This year, all of that is happening on an app on your phone.

“We have ten stops on the tour this year, four markets and businesses, and we added five parks this year,” said Christine Worth, Director of Tourism in Wayne County. “We started talking back in May and June, and we knew if the pandemic continued, we couldn’t have lines of people waiting to get a stamp, we had to be cognizant of rules in the future,” she said.

Worth said pandemic or not – the tour plays a crucial role in supporting local farms. “We have a lot of multi-generational farms, great to see people come out and experience it,” she said.

Joan Allen is the co-owner of Long Acre Farms, and has been with the tour from the start. She said customer turnout this year has been especially rewarding. “They’re supporting local business which is important for us, and as much as we look busy, we’ve lost much of our income from company picnics and weddings being canceled,” she said.

Both Allen and Worth agree the ongoing theme for this fall is adaptation.

“It’s been a trying season, I’m more weary and tired, but staff and my daughters have done a great job of re-inventing the farm to stay open and welcome people in a safe way. The events are a little different, but it’s still successful and adapting,” she said.

You can get tickets for the tour here. Earn badges by answering trivia questions at each stop. Submit screenshots of your badges on the app to win apple-themed weekly prizes.