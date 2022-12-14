ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — U.S. Representative John Katko, a Republican who has represented New York’s 24th Congressional district since 2015, delivered a farewell speech on the House floor Wednesday morning.

Katko has represented residents in the district which includes Wayne County for eight years. He announced he would not seek re-election in January of this year, saying he’d like to spend more time with family.

He thanked the constituents who gave him this opportunity, and expressed his gratitude for those he worked alongside.

“I’m proud to give this speech while some of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle are saying goodbye as well,” Katko said. “We did a lot of good things together, and I’m very proud of them and proud to call them my friends.”

New York’s 24th Congressional District was recently redrawn to cover more of the greater Rochester area. It includes portions of Wayne, Ontario, Livingston, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties.

It now covers the following areas:

Republican Claudia Tenney was elected to represent that district this November.