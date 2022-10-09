ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Wayne County man was charged with a DWI-refusal after he allegedly struck a home and refused all DWI tests, members of the Wayne County Office of the Sheriff said.

At around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, deputies say 44-year-old Christopher Dewaters of North Rose was traveling west on West Ridge Road when he allegedly veered off the roadway, striking a house.

According to deputies, Dewaters was intoxicated at the time of the accident and he appeared to try to leave the scene of the accident, striking a large rock in the yard of the residence, which trapped his car.

Dewaters refused all subsequent DWI tests, deputies said, and he was charged with DWI-refusal, open container, and moving from a lane unsafely.

He was transported to the Wayne County Jail. Dewaters is scheduled to return to Huron Town Court on October 24.