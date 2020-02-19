Wayne Co. girl named NYS Dairy Princess, Monroe Co. girl named first alternate

In the photo in order from Left to Right – 2nd Alternate Princess Erin Armitage from Washington County, New York State Dairy Princess Natalie Vernon from Wayne County, and 1st Alternate Princess Rachel Rouland from Monroe County.

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WROC) — Dairy princesses from 22 different counties competed for the title of the 2020-2021 New York State Dairy Princess Wednesday. Two local girls came home winners.

Natalie Vernon of Wayne County secured the state title. She’s served as the Wayne County Dairy Princess since last spring, and will promote milk and dairy products for an additional year.

As state princess, Vernon receives a $1,200 scholarship and will serve as a dairy industry ambassador and spokesperson. She will also help mentor and train county dairy princesses.

Monroe County’s Rachel Rouland was named first Alternate State Princess. She received a $700 scholarship and will assist Vernon with her duties and appearances.

The contestants each gave a personal interview, answered impromptu questions, gave a prepared speech, took a product knowledge exam and a writing skills test.

They were evaluated based on their communication skills, dairy industry knowledge, poise and personality.

Both Vernon and Rouland were recognized for their written communications and speeches.