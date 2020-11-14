Wayne Central students hold food drive

ONTARIO, N.Y. (WROC) – Wayne Central High School students and families held a food donation on Saturday afternoon to help those in need. Over the last few weeks students have collected nonperishable items for local pantries and families in need.

Several students volunteered to sort the donations on Saturday afternoon. The dean of students said he’s proud of what they have accomplished this season.

Thanks to a donation through the House of Mercy, more than five thousands pounds of food will be given to families and pantries throughout Wayne County.

“The students have done a wonderful job families have been doing a great job donating canned foods and non perishable items,” Mike Allen said. “It gives our student a sense of feeling good. Our kids really need something feel good about.”