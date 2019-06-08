Wayne Central school holds basketball fundraiser

WAYNE COUNTY, NY (WROC-TV) - Friday night students and families from Wayne Central came together for a basketball fundraiser.

The event was to help raise funds for the James J. Howard scholarship. The scholarship was created after a local father passed away unexpectedly in April.

The school and community decided to hold a basketball fundraiser for the scholarship as James could always be found in the bleachers cheering on the kids.

James wife Lynne Howard says, "I believe he is up there looking down saying you guys are crazy, this is awesome, this is amazing. I'm sure he can't believe the number of people that have shown up for this and just reached out to us. I'm sure he has a big smile on his face right now, and he's watching the boys play."

The scholarship will be given to a graduating senior going into a skilled trade.