Wayne Central Middle School on lockdown, school resource officer injured after altercation with employee armed with knife

WAYNE, N.Y. (WROC) — Wayne Central Middle School is on lockdown on Monday, according to district officials after a school resource officer was injured after an incident with an employee.

According to a post from the Wayne Central School District, all students are safe and accounted for.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, a Wayne County Deputy Sheriff — who is acting as a school resource officer — was injured when the deputy responded to assist a staff who was already engaged in a physical confrontation with another employee who was armed with a knife.

The deputy and the assailant were both transported to locals hospitals for non-life threatening treatment. According to the WCSO, no students were injured during the confrontation.

Superintendent Joseph Siracuse said in a statement the district follow emergency lockdown procedures to keep the student safe.

“This morning an incident occurred at the Wayne Central Middle School involving a staff member, school personnel and school resource officers. No students were involved nor did any students witness the event. The district is working with law enforcement and there is an active investigation that prohibits me from providing more specific details at this time. I know that there are a lot of speculation. What I can share is that there was a fast and significant law enforcement presence.

The investigation is ongoing.

