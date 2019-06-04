Wayne Central close to decision on Board members Gallaher and Landry

The Wayne Central Board of Education has released a statement regarding the removal hearings for Board members Steve Gallaher and Dennis Landry.

The Board plans to hold a special meeting on June 25 to discuss the material gathered from the hearings prior to making a decision about the two men.

Once the material has been thoroughly sorted, their decision will be made public.

Steve Gallaher and Dennis Landry are accused of entering the now-vacant Freewill Elementary School without authorization.

Gallaher’s and Landry’s attorney, James Cole, told News 8 that this case is all a misunderstanding and says his clients had every right to be checking on the building and property.