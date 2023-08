ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The residents of Watermark Legacy dressed up in their best Buffalo Bills gear in anticipation for a trip to Highmark Stadium.

(Damon Fletcher / News 8 WROC)

(Damon Fletcher / News 8 WROC)

(Damon Fletcher / News 8 WROC)

(Damon Fletcher / News 8 WROC)

The residents, along with family members and staff, celebrated with a tailgate party before they headed to Orchard Park to help prepare for football season in style.