Waterloo woman arrested for drunk driving in Geneva

PHELPS, N.Y. (WROC) – A Waterloo woman was arrested Sunday after driving while drunk and then hitting a tree in Geneva at around 4 a.m.

Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 22-year-old Marissa A. Fedele and her passenger as 22-year-old Destinee E. Farnsworth of Geneva.

According to deputies, Fedele was driving southbound when she veered off the road to the west and then struck a tree on the 2000 block of State Route 14.

An ambulance transported Fedele to Geneva General Hospital for head and neck pain. Prior to deputies’ arrival, Farnsworth was taken to GGH for arm and head pain.

Fedele was issued tickets for DWI and seat belt violation. She will appear in Phelps Town Court at a later date to answer to the charges.