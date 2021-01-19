Waterloo man injured in logging accident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Jeff Harp of Highland Family Medicine explained who is currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, where it's available, and how to sign up for your shot Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Dr. Harp first explained the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are the two approved and being given in the U.S. They are nearly identical, both 95% effective, requiring two doses. The AstraZeneca vaccine uses a different way to create immunity. It is about 70% effective and requires two doses. It is being used in the U.K. and India and will seek approval in the U.S. within weeks. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine uses still another method to create immunity, is 80% effective, and requires only one dose. It will also seek U.S. approval within weeks.