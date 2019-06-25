Waterloo man arrested after dragging dog behind car

A Waterloo man has been arrested after police say he dragged his dog behind his car.

Steven Arndt, 60, was arrested by the Seneca Falls Police Department after the dog was dragged along State Route 5 on Monday, June 24. Police say the dog was dragged for more than a half mile before Arndt stopped. Arndt stated to police that he forgot the dog was tied to the vehicle.

The dog suffered extensive injuries and was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment. Police say the dog is expected to recover.

Arndt was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, carrying an animal in a cruel manner and for having an unregistered motor vehicle. He was processed and released. Arndt is due back in court on July 15.