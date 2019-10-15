Water to get cut from Lyons mobile home park that lost power over summer

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — After going more than 50 days without power this summer, the Canalside Mobile Home Park in Lyons is now facing a new problem — water.

An official from the Wayne County Water Authority said the mobile home park’s water is due to be shut off on October 29, unless the owner of the park, Phil Provenzano, pays the water bill.

Marty Aman from the WCWA says this is not the first time they have dealt with the park owner being late on bill payments.

“It is the mobile home park owner that is responsible for paying our water bills,” Aman said. “This is a standard policy for all of the mobile home parks that we serve as we bill based upon a master metered connection, or connections, to each park.”

This is another blow to Canalside residents, who already had to endure the hottest time of year without access to air conditioners or fans.

Provenzano has not immediately returned a request for comment.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will have reactions from Canalside residents later tonight.

Timeline of Canalside events:

July 12 — Power cut off to Lyons Canalside Mobile Home Park

July 14 — Generator installed, but no timeline on when service will return

July 18 — Lyons mobile home park remains without power during heat, humidity

July 22 — 11 days of no power for Lyons mobile home park

July 23 — It’s still lights out at Canalside in Lyons, sewage issues surfacing

July 29 — Nearly three weeks later, still no power at Lyons mobile home park

July 31 — NY Senate, Assembly make plea for Lyons mobile home park residents

August 3 — Assemblyman Manktelow reacts to Canal Side in Lyons after visiting park

August 12 — Month without power for Lyons mobile home park, lawmakers speaking out

August 20 — Mobile home park passes electrical inspection after 40 days without power

August 30 — Power finally restored to Lyons mobile home park after 50 days