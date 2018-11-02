Water search underway after empty boat found in Genesee River near airport
CHILI, NY (WROC) - A search is underway in the Genesee River after reports of an empty boat that was found near the southern edge of the airport.
Crews are searching in the area of Little Black Creek Park.
It's not clear if anyone is in danger or reported missing. The Gates fire chief says it could possibly just be a boat that got loose.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
