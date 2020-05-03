Water main break shuts down E. Main Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers were called to the scene of a large water main break late Sunday morning on East Main Street in Rochester.
Police shut down E Main St from Prince Street to Alexander Street.
Once on scene, crews with the Rochester Fire Department discovered a high concentration of natural gas coming from inside a vacant building on E Main Street.
Additional fire resources were called in addition to RG&E.
Surrounding structures were evacuated and East Main Street was shut down in case an explosion occurred. RG&E disconnected the building’s electricity eliminate any ignition source. After that, RFD and RG&E personnel entered the structure found an open gas line and capped it off.
Officers said the building was ventilated and turned over to the owner.
This is a developing story.