Water main break shuts down E. Main Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police officers were called to the scene of a large water main break late Sunday morning on East Main Street in Rochester.

Police shut down E Main St from Prince Street to Alexander Street.

Once on scene, crews with the Rochester Fire Department discovered a high concentration of natural gas coming from inside a vacant building on E Main Street.

Additional fire resources were called in addition to RG&E.

Surrounding structures were evacuated and East Main Street was shut down in case an explosion occurred. RG&E disconnected the building’s electricity eliminate any ignition source. After that, RFD and RG&E personnel entered the structure found an open gas line and capped it off.

Officers said the building was ventilated and turned over to the owner.

On scene of a water main break on Corner of East Main st. And Alexander. East Main is shut down between Union St and Prince st. as crews work to clean up. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/kVaXuQ714S — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) May 3, 2020

This is a developing story.