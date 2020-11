Some of the nicest November weather imaginable is in store for all of Western New York and the Finger Lakes in the coming days and nights. Stringing together more than a week with above normal temperatures and a surplus of sunshine in November is nothing short of remarkable in this part of the world this time of the year. Climatologically speaking, November is one of the cloudiest months of the year! We can thank a broad area of High pressure that extends from the southern half of the nation all the way to the Mid-Atlantic for this beautiful stretch of weather that will start today. Breezes will be balmy on the back side of that High and will freshen at times this afternoon. Temperatures will easily climb into the middle 60s. .

The cruise control is set from there. Surface high pressure shifts into the Atlantic Ocean and the jet stream stays well to the north of the region allowing for tranquil weather for about a week. There will be some clouds that cross through Thursday because of a weak disturbance aloft, but I do not expect any precipitation out of it. The blocking pattern starts here where there is a large ridge over the eastern half of the United States and a significant trough over the West Coast. This should keep us firmly in the "above average" category for not only afternoon highs but overnight lows as well. 53/37 is average. Lows will firmly be in the upper 40s with afternoon highs in the middle and upper 60s.