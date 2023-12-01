ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A water main break occurred in the City of Batavia overnight into Friday as crews are working to repair it.

The break occurred on Richmond Avenue between Verona Avenue and Oak Street. City officials said the water in that area will be shut off until the repairs are complete. It is unknown how long that will take.

Once the water is restored, residents are told not to do any laundry since the water might be discolored.

