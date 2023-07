ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say a water main break occurred in Brighton on Monroe Avenue near Glen Ellyn Way late Saturday afternoon.

Significant water in the street closed a portion of the road for some time, with a lane in each direction now re-open to traffic.

UPDATE: One lane is now back open on Monroe Ave. heading into Brighton. Crews with the @MonroeCntyH20 are still out working so please proceed with caution. #ROC pic.twitter.com/1ZINYWkOpB — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) July 8, 2023

