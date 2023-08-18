ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A water main break has delayed work on repairs in the area of St. Paul Blvd. and Armstrong Avenue, according to Monroe County.
The county says work on a storm sewer repair was delayed Friday morning as a water main break at the intersection flooded the area.
The Monroe County Water Authority remains on scene repairing the water main break.
On Wednesday, a large sinkhole opened up and consumed a vehicle due to a storm drain potentially failing.
While crews worked to repair the sinkhole, they discovered a collapsed sewer pipe.
According to Monroe County, St. Paul Blvd. will remain closed between Paxton Road and Wimbledon Road while repairs continue through next week.