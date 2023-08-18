Crews work to repair water main break on St. Paul Blvd. (Damon Fletcher / News 8 WROC)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A water main break has delayed work on repairs in the area of St. Paul Blvd. and Armstrong Avenue, according to Monroe County.

The county says work on a storm sewer repair was delayed Friday morning as a water main break at the intersection flooded the area.

The Monroe County Water Authority remains on scene repairing the water main break.

On Wednesday, a large sinkhole opened up and consumed a vehicle due to a storm drain potentially failing.

While crews worked to repair the sinkhole, they discovered a collapsed sewer pipe.

According to Monroe County, St. Paul Blvd. will remain closed between Paxton Road and Wimbledon Road while repairs continue through next week.