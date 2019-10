ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several businesses in Rochester are without water right now, due to a water main break near the East Avenue Wegmans.

A Wegmans spokeswoman says the store is using bottled water, hand sanitizeR, and are bringing in porta potties.

Water main break that’s seemingly lasting forever. Cutting off water to @Wegmans East Ave, @worldgymglobal and others @News_8 struggle is real pic.twitter.com/8Zun8Wo7Yx — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) October 23, 2019

Parts of East Avenue have been closed for hours.

As of 3:30 p.m. the area was still closed for repairs.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.