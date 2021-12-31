Mayor-Elect Malik Evans addresses rise of COVID, asks public to watch inauguration online

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ahead of his inauguration, Mayor-Elect Malik Evans asked that everyone watch his inauguration — as well as the following prayer service — online, and not come to the events in person. The event will be live streamed here, January 1st at noon.

He also asked residents to participate in the county’s “Vax, Boost, Mask, and Test” initiative.

“We want everyone to watch the inauguration live-streamed,” Mayor-Elect Evans said. He said that the ceremony will have very limited attendance. “Do not come to the theater.”

He said that following a phone call with County Executive Bello, he said that Monroe County will again break another record of cases, exceeding 2,000 new cases. Mayor-Elect Evans also said that hospitalizations are also rising, but did not give a specific number.

Mayor Elect Malik Evans is asking everyone to watch the livestream of the inauguration ceremony tomorrow. Do not come to event, this due to omicron variant of Covid. Evans says we are going to break another record today with Covid cases pic.twitter.com/TJUcz1wKkA — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) December 31, 2021

“As much as I want to celebrate… I am going to have a mostly empty theater tomorrow,” Evans said. “I had to make that choice because these numbers are climbing at a rate that is absolutely frightening.”

Evans said the omicron variant spreads quickly, and should not be taken lightly; but added that all kids should be in school.

“Here’s to a better 2022, guys,” he said as he was leaving the podium.