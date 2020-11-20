Speed, alcohol factors in Webster crash that killed 1, injured 5 after underage drinking party

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Speed and alcohol played a factor in a Webster crash that killed one teen and injured five more earlier this month, Webster Police Chief Joseph Rieger said Friday.

Chief Rieger said around 1 a.m. on Sunday, November 1, officers responded to Gasberry Lane for a motor vehicle accident.

They found a vehicle into a tree with the engine compartment on fire. Six occupants were removed from the car by an area resident.

The 18-year-old driver of the car, Brody Spade, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead about two hours after the crash.

“We learned that the teens had just left an underage drinking party in Webster just prior to the crash,” Chief Rieger said. “The investigation led to the Webster Police Department making a referral to family court for the person who hosted this party.”

In addition to speed and alcohol — Webster Police Public Information Officer Gretchen O’Dea said Spade’s blood alcohol content was about twice the legal limit — being contributing factors in the crash, Chief Rieger said five of the six passengers in the vehicle weren’t wearing seat belts.

“We are asking young people in our community to please be cautious and make good decisions when socializing with friends,” Chief Rieger said. “Please do not drink and drive, and if you find yourself in this type of position, find a ride home.”

Chief Rieger said there were charges filed against the person who whose the party. The individual charged is a juvenile so no name was offered from police. Officials say the juvenile’s parents weren’t away of the party.

“We don’t think the parents were aware,” O’Dea said. ‘The person who hosted the party was a juvenile and we did make a referral to family court based on our findings.”

Webster Central School District Superintendent Carmen Gumina also spoke at the press conference, offering his condolences to the families impacted by the crash.

“It’s one of those things where we as educators or parents — we hope to never get that phone call,” Gumina said. “And we try as best we can to share with them and teach our teens, ‘here’s what you shouldn’t be doing.'”

