WATCH LIVE: URMC, RRH officials on resuming elective surgeries

Editors note: This press conference will be live streamed on this page at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — During Wednesday’s daily briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Monroe County was one of the eligible New York counties to resume elective surgeries.

To help clarify what that means for our area, Rochester Regional Health and UR Medicine will hold a joint media briefing via Zoom at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Attending the briefing will be URMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Apostolakos, and RRH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Mayo.

