Facing $193 million gap, URMC moving forward with temporary staff reductions

Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo says Rochester, Finger Lakes region can start reopening Friday
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Facing $193 million gap, URMC moving forward with temporary staff reductions

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – University of Rochester Medical Center executives hosted a media briefing Monday to address staffing furloughs during the coronavirus pandemic.

In late April, the medical center said it is “painfully apparent” a temporary workforce reduction is necessary. URMC officials at Monday’s briefing included Chief Financial Officer Adam Anolik, Associate Vice President of Human Resources Kathleen Gallucci and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Apostolakos.

“Fortunately we did this planning without worrying about finances, finances were our last thought,” said Dr. Apostolakos. “Unfortunately now it’s been two months without non-essential surgeries, clinical visits, and we’ve had over 200 beds that we aren’t using.”

Officials say those empty beds results in a massive loss of clinical revenue — more than $300 million. Officials say some of those costs will be offset by grants provided in the federal CARES Act, which will reduce the gap to about $193 million, but temporary staffing reductions will still be necessary.

“It because painfully evident with the gaps that furloughs were needed to help bridge the gap and so this action was taken as a last resort after exploring other actions,” Gallucci said. “Our managers were given flexibility on how to implement, but also have policy guidelines to ensure a fair process. 81% are partial furloughs or reduced work scheduled. When we look at in the spirit of shared sacrifice we have leaders, managers, faculty members are all taking pay cuts.

“In terms of pay reductions, our intention is that they’re temporary, certainly,” Gallucci said. “If employees are called into work from furlough, they absolutely will be paid for the scheduled they’re working.”

Officials say they expect the budget issues will resolve somewhat in the coming weeks and months.

“When we start ramping up service, we do expect that gap will shrink over time,” Anolik said.

“Really by the end of August, we’re hoping that we’ll be back up to 75-90% of operations,” Gallucci said. “And certainly this is unprecedented times, so we don’t really know what’s going to happen over the next couple months.”

“I can tell you from a faculty point of view, it’s been positive in that we’ve had over 200 position voluntarily take pay cuts because, they know what’s going on around them, starting in May rather than waiting until July,” Dr. Apostolakos said.

In a letter sent to URMC staff late last month, officials said affected employees would be notified by May 8 and furloughs will begin as early as May 10.

Additional details about the furloughs are available here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss