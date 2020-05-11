Facing $193 million gap, URMC moving forward with temporary staff reductions

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – University of Rochester Medical Center executives hosted a media briefing Monday to address staffing furloughs during the coronavirus pandemic.

In late April, the medical center said it is “painfully apparent” a temporary workforce reduction is necessary. URMC officials at Monday’s briefing included Chief Financial Officer Adam Anolik, Associate Vice President of Human Resources Kathleen Gallucci and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Apostolakos.

“Fortunately we did this planning without worrying about finances, finances were our last thought,” said Dr. Apostolakos. “Unfortunately now it’s been two months without non-essential surgeries, clinical visits, and we’ve had over 200 beds that we aren’t using.”

Officials say those empty beds results in a massive loss of clinical revenue — more than $300 million. Officials say some of those costs will be offset by grants provided in the federal CARES Act, which will reduce the gap to about $193 million, but temporary staffing reductions will still be necessary.

“It because painfully evident with the gaps that furloughs were needed to help bridge the gap and so this action was taken as a last resort after exploring other actions,” Gallucci said. “Our managers were given flexibility on how to implement, but also have policy guidelines to ensure a fair process. 81% are partial furloughs or reduced work scheduled. When we look at in the spirit of shared sacrifice we have leaders, managers, faculty members are all taking pay cuts.

“In terms of pay reductions, our intention is that they’re temporary, certainly,” Gallucci said. “If employees are called into work from furlough, they absolutely will be paid for the scheduled they’re working.”

Officials say they expect the budget issues will resolve somewhat in the coming weeks and months.

“When we start ramping up service, we do expect that gap will shrink over time,” Anolik said.

“Really by the end of August, we’re hoping that we’ll be back up to 75-90% of operations,” Gallucci said. “And certainly this is unprecedented times, so we don’t really know what’s going to happen over the next couple months.”

“I can tell you from a faculty point of view, it’s been positive in that we’ve had over 200 position voluntarily take pay cuts because, they know what’s going on around them, starting in May rather than waiting until July,” Dr. Apostolakos said.

In a letter sent to URMC staff late last month, officials said affected employees would be notified by May 8 and furloughs will begin as early as May 10.

Additional details about the furloughs are available here.